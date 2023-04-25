The area has been entirely updated and modernised and the refurbishment includes a full refit of the suite’s birthing rooms, as well as the creation of a new welcoming reception and waiting area.

The triage department is prepared to cater for all expecting families and the suite also has a dedicated Obstetric Observation Area which is fully-equipped to support women and pregnant people who need additional observations.

The opening of the suite marks the Trust’s first ever Midwifery Led Birth Centre. Whilst these services have been around for a little while, this is the first time that Doncaster’s maternity department has had the required infrastructure to provide them.

Natasha and Ben

If mums-to-be are fit and healthy and are expected to deliver without complication, the new area provides a more comfortable and home-like environment, with the option of a birthing pool. If mum and baby encounter any issues, they can be swiftly transferred to the Obstetric service, which is in a neighbouring area.

The works have been carried out over the last 12 months, during which time the delivery suite has been located in an alternative area of the hospital.

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are very excited to officially open this new area here at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Our midwifery teams provide an excellent service to local families who are expecting and now we have the perfect environment to offer that care in. I think this will make a real difference to people giving birth in Doncaster and will help to make important memories that bit brighter.”

The ward was officially opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday 21 April by Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton DBE, MP for Doncaster Central. Rosie said: “It was an enormous pleasure to open the Central Delivery Suite after the disaster of the flood. A huge amount of effort has been put in to the refurbishment. It was inspiring to see the dedication and commitment of staff and all of those involved to make this a unit we can all be proud of to serve mothers and babies.”

The new delivery suite

The CDS team

