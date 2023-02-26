New community sports programme to support mens mental health in Doncaster

Doncaster Squash Club would like to welcome you in to learn more about this great game, whilst offering a safe, welcoming space to socialise and chat.

The project was set up a year ago in Halifax by Calder Community Squash (CCS) and has been a resounding success.

With the support of the sports national governing body England Squash they are now taking the programme nationwide.

Bounce Back - Every Tuesday night from 7 - 8.30. Commencing Tuesday the 7th of March.

Aron (founder of CCS) said: “We were looking for ideas around projects that could help support men's mental health.

"After a bit of research, I was shocked to find that suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45. That’s a scary fact and there’s no doubt that struggles with mental health have been further exacerbated by the pandemic”.

"There is also a power that lies within a game (maybe not on the surface but it’s there) and it has the ability to arm people with the tools to face whatever life may throw at them. Squash has helped me in immeasurable ways over the years. I want to pass this on and use this project to support others who may be in need of that extra bit of help."

The project, which will run between 7pm and 8.30pm every Tuesday for eight weeks, has been generously funded by Doncaster Council who work tirelessly with local charities and organisations to address inequalities and promote opportunities for those who need it most in the area.

Bounce Back sessions will be held at Doncaster Squash Club. Each session will involve a 60 minute squash coaching session followed by an opportunity to socialise over refreshments.

Sessions will be for all abilities, allowing participants to gain the benefits of exercise whilst being in a supportive and friendly environment.

