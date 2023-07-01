New Chief Operating Officer appointed at Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire health trust
Richard Chillery, from South Yorkshire, a qualified social worker and experienced NHS manager, will start in the role at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) in late September.
Richard (pictured) currently works as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, where he is also a Morecombe Bay Poverty Truth Commissioner. He has also been a Non-Executive Director for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust for the last four years.
Richard, whose appointment follows a rigorous recruitment process, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Trust as its next Chief Operating Officer and very much look forward to being part of the team. It was the Trust’s values and its ambition to be a truly “community powered” organisation which inspired me to apply and it is only through deep partnership with communities, patients, carers and system partners that health inequalities and poverty start to be really tackled. I have always worked in mental health and community services, and will be keen to meet teams, communities, colleagues and partners as soon as I start.”
Toby Lewis, Chief Executive of RDaSH, said: “I am delighted that Richard has chosen to join the Trust this autumn. He brings a passion for the fight against poverty and injustice which chimes with our vision for working at the heart of local communities, and experience as a practitioner working with children and families. The Chief Operating Officer role takes responsibility for clinical services across the organisation, and plays a critical role in safety, delivery, and engagement.”