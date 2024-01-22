New cervical screening outreach clinics aimed at improving women's uptake in the life-saving procedure

New cervical screening outreach clinics have been launched aimed at improving women's uptake in the life-saving procedure.

Sally Abbott of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust contacted the Free Press to bring attention to the scheme running at various city locations.

She said: “I want to bring attention to a project I am running in Doncaster providing members of the community an alternative venue to have their sample taken.

“We are offering a cervical screening outreach clinic in various locations across the city to try to help improve the uptake.

“At the moment we are using a few of the family hubs (Askern, Central and Denaby) and Changing Lives to run the clinics.

“Our aim is to try and improve access to this life saving screening test and back down barriers.”

Those eligible should be between the ages of 25 and 64 and have a cervix; due or overdue a cervical screening test; have questions about cervical health or HPV.

No appointment is needed and the clinics are confidential, non judgemental and offer a safe space.