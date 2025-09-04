New brain and mental health research site opens in Doncaster.

Clerkenwell Health, a leading UK-based clinical research organisation (CRO) specialising in neurological and mental health disorders, has officially launched a pioneering research site in Doncaster.

This marks a major step forward in expanding access to cutting-edge treatments and addressing regional health inequalities in Doncaster.

The new site, developed in partnership with Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), represents a first-of-its-kind integration of commercial clinical research directly into NHS care pathways.

Strategically located to serve approximately 1.4 million people across South Yorkshire, the facility brings world-class research opportunities to an underserved patient population.

Clerkenwell Health has invested £750,000 into the refurbishment of unused NHS clinical space, upgrades to pharmacy and laboratory facilities, and workforce staffing and training. This includes the establishment of controlled drug capabilities and revitalisation of infrastructure to support advanced clinical trials.

The initiative is expected to generate 35 new local jobs across clinical, research, and administrative roles, while also providing training opportunities and utilising local suppliers and contractors. The partnership will also deliver additional revenue to RDaSH through rent and use of facilities.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “This investment is a fantastic example of how Doncaster is attracting forward-thinking organisations that are committed to improving lives and creating opportunities. Clerkenwell Health’s new site will not only bring cutting-edge treatments to our residents but also create skilled jobs and strengthen our position as a centre for health innovation. I’m proud to welcome them to our city.”

Residents will be able to access innovative treatments for brain and mental health conditions, including options for treatment-resistant disorders.

Businesses in Doncaster will benefit from opportunities to support ongoing site operations and future growth, reinforcing the region’s profile as a hub for life sciences and health innovation.

Tom McDonald, CEO of Clerkenwell Health, said: “We are thrilled to have found such collaborative and forward-thinking partners in RDaSH, Business Doncaster and City of Doncaster Council. After a year of planning, the Clerkenwell team can’t wait to bring some of the world’s most innovative research and treatments to patients in the local area. Going forwards, we believe that this partnership will create a blueprint for how commercial and public groups can collaborate to make the UK a global leader in clinical research again.”

Clerkenwell Health’s collaboration with RDaSH and support from Business Doncaster has been instrumental in aligning healthcare innovation with regional economic development.

Business Doncaster facilitated key introductions, supported grant applications, and helped connect Clerkenwell with local suppliers and workforce recruitment through its Advance Doncaster team.