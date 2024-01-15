New abortion centres expand reproductive choice in South Yorkshire - including Doncaster

MSI Reproductive Choices is opening new abortion centres across South Yorkshire in Rotherham, Barnsley, Sheffield and Doncaster this month.

The opening of these clinics, and a new state-of-the-art surgical centre in South Yorkshire in early 2024, will more than double the number of NHS-funded abortion clinics across South Yorkshire.

Clients will also be able to access a full range of contraception methods through the clinics, as well as STI screening for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and HIV.

These centres, commissioned by NHS South Yorkshire offer in-person medical abortion appointments, while MSI’s award-winning telemedicine service will enable eligible patients to consult with a nurse over the phone at a time that is convenient for them, and take medical abortion pills in their own homes, without attending a clinic.

The Stone Castle Centre in Conisbrough.

Richard Bentley, MSI Reproductive Choices’ UK Managing Director, said: “I’m pleased that MSI has been chosen to provide this vital healthcare. Our new clinics will increase access and enable our team members to provide the very best care for people in South Yorkshire.

“Choice is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to be catering for a range of individual needs, including offering interpreters and unlimited counselling, alongside our high-quality abortion care.”

Emma Price, Head of Transformation at NHS South Yorkshire said: “We are looking forward to working with MSI to expand our choice services in South Yorkshire.

“Providing care closer to home and improving access to services is one of our key aims, and I am pleased that people can receive increased support at a place more convenient for them.’’

In addition to the highly rated care and support provided by the clinics’ nursing staff, One Call - MSI's national contact centre - is available on 0345 300 8090 for anyone looking for further information, advice, or to book an appointment. If clients would like to talk to a nurse following their treatment, MSI runs a dedicated 24-hour aftercare line, while an online chat service allows patients to consult quickly, confidentially and safely without the need to phone.

Counselling with independent counsellors registered with the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy is also available both before and at any point after using the service.