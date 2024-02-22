Network Rail’s East Coast route backs Samaritans campaign to remind public small talk is no small thing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail has partnered with Samaritans, British Transport Police and the wider rail industry to inform the public that a simple conversation can be vital as part of the charity’s Small Talk Saves Lives campaign.

Today (22 February 2024) Samaritans and Network Rail teams are at London King’s Cross station hosting the ‘Small Talk Salon’. The one-day pop-up event encourages passengers to drop in for a quick treatment and a chat.

Two in five people (43 per cent) living near the East Coast Main Line use small talk when at the hairdressers. Therefore, by bringing hairdressers, barbers, and nail technicians to the station, the charity is giving people the opportunity to practise their small talk with the masters of small talk themselves.

It is hoped that people will leave feeling better than before and more confident about their conversation starting skills.

Throughout the campaign, Samaritans volunteers will also be hosting engagement events at local stations across the network speaking to people about the importance of small talk, including:

London King’s Cross station on 22 February from 7am to 5pm

Morpeth station on 22 February and 19 March from 8am to 12pm

Welwyn North station on 24 February from 11am to 1pm

Northallerton station on 29 February from 7:30am to 12pm

Hatfield station on 6 March from 7am to 9am

Newcastle station on 7 March from 10am to 3pm

Durham station on 8 March from 8am to 3pm

Newark Northgate on 9 March from 10am to 2pm

St Neots station on 9 March from 11am

Sandy station on 9 March from 11am

Welwyn Garden City station on 13 March from 7am to 9am

Doncaster station on 16 March from 10am to 4pm

New findings released by Samaritans today reveal just under half of British adults living near the East Coast Main Line avoid engaging with someone they don’t know to avoid small talk – whilst one in six (17 per cent) are worried they would say the wrong thing when engaging with someone.

But the message is that small talk is no small thing and we are all better at it than we think. Although 93 per cent of people say they don’t have a go-to question to start small talk, 84 per cent have used small talk in their personal lives over the past month, and over half (55 per cent) often or always use small talk in their professional lives too.

Small Talk Saves Lives empowers the public to trust their instincts and start a conversation if they think someone needs help in railway stations and other public settings. The campaign reassures the public that a little small talk such as ‘do you know where I can grab a cuppa?’ can be all it takes to interrupt someone’s suicidal thoughts and could help set them on the journey to recovery. People might worry that they will say the wrong thing, but saying something is better than saying nothing.

With one in three (33 per cent) confessing to not knowing what to say to initiate conversation through small talk, Samaritans is calling on people across the UK to give it a go, as a simple comment about the weather could be all it takes to save someone's life.

Helen Cavanagh, Head of Passenger Experience for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “The Small Talk Saves Lives campaign has shown us how we each have the skills to genuinely help someone in distress. I am ever so proud of our relationship with Samaritans and British Transport Police and hope this next stage of the campaign continues to help educate and inform people that small talk can be lifesaving.”

Samaritans CEO Julie Bentley said, "Every day, there are people across Great Britain who are in distress and need support. Our Small Talk Saves Lives campaign empowers people to trust their instincts and have the confidence to act in a way that could save a life. To mark the start of the four-week campaign, we are launching our Small Talk Salon at London’s King’s Cross railway station today, seeing our remarkable volunteers raise awareness of the campaign, whilst encouraging commuters to pluck up the courage to use small talk, to support those in need of help."

British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable, Paul Furnell said: “We remain committed to protecting vulnerable people across the network. Our experience tells us that engaging in conversation at the right time can make all the difference. This campaign continues to encourage us all to try a little small talk, but if you don’t feel comfortable or safe to intervene, tell a member of rail staff or a police officer. You can text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 999.”