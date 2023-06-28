After the meeting, Dame Rosie said: “Yesterday I met with Health Minister Lord Markham who is responsible for the hospital building programme.

“I expressed deep disappointment at the rejection of Doncaster’s bid for a new hospital.

"I reiterated that we need a new hospital but I outlined the very real immediate problems we are facing at the DRI due to the state of the building and the backlog of maintenance work which has very worrying implications for patient services and for those who work at the DRI and for the wider South Yorkshire health community.

Dame Rosie has called for urgent repairs to DRI

“I urged the Minister to visit the DRI to see first-hand the severe problems we are facing and he agreed to do so.

“I also pressed the Minister to work with the DRI Trust, the council and NHS England to support any bid which is submitted to the Hospital Upgrades Programme to undertake urgent improvement work that is vital to the safety and continuation of services at the DRI.

“I will be seeking the widest possible support across our Doncaster community and across government for this vital investment in our hospital.”

