News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

MP presses for urgent repair work at Doncaster Royal Infirmary following rejection of new hospital bid

On Monday, Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton DBE, MP for Doncaster Central met with Lord Markham, Government Minister at the Department of Health and Social Care responsible for the new hospital programme, to discuss the need for urgent funding for Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) following the rejection of Doncaster’s bid for a new hospital.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST

After the meeting, Dame Rosie said: “Yesterday I met with Health Minister Lord Markham who is responsible for the hospital building programme.

“I expressed deep disappointment at the rejection of Doncaster’s bid for a new hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I reiterated that we need a new hospital but I outlined the very real immediate problems we are facing at the DRI due to the state of the building and the backlog of maintenance work which has very worrying implications for patient services and for those who work at the DRI and for the wider South Yorkshire health community.

Dame Rosie has called for urgent repairs to DRIDame Rosie has called for urgent repairs to DRI
Dame Rosie has called for urgent repairs to DRI
Most Popular

“I urged the Minister to visit the DRI to see first-hand the severe problems we are facing and he agreed to do so.

“I also pressed the Minister to work with the DRI Trust, the council and NHS England to support any bid which is submitted to the Hospital Upgrades Programme to undertake urgent improvement work that is vital to the safety and continuation of services at the DRI.

“I will be seeking the widest possible support across our Doncaster community and across government for this vital investment in our hospital.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

*What are your thoughts on this? Email our letters page via [email protected]

Related topics:Doncaster Royal InfirmaryDepartment of Health and Social Care