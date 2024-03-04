MP Ed Miliband calls for health and care heroes in Doncaster North for NHS awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NHS Parliamentary Awards offer a chance to celebrate NHS staff, carers and volunteers for all the hard work they do to provide excellent healthcare.

Ed Miliband is searching for outstanding nominees for the 2024 Awards who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference to how the health and care system provides care for patients.

This year there are 10 award categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a new award, The Excellence in Education and Training Award, which will celebrate new, innovative approaches to recruiting and retaining NHS staff from a range of backgrounds.

The Parliamentary Awards 2024 launched on 29th February 2024, and all those who make the national shortlist will be invited to an award ceremony in Westminster to celebrate their fantastic achievements in July.

Since the awards began in 2018, over 450 Members of Parliament have nominated an individual or organisation for an award. In 2023 alone, over 280 MPs nominated over 750 individuals and organisations for an award.

Ed Miliband is calling for potential nominations in the following categories:

• The Excellence in Healthcare Award: This award recognises individuals or teams who go above and beyond to improve outcomes and experiences for patients living with and beyond major health conditions or work to prevent them.

• The Excellence in Mental Health Care Award: To the individual or team that has worked across organisational boundaries to develop new and effective services to help people living with mental health problems.

• The Future NHS Award: This award seeks to highlight individuals, teams and organisations that are successfully embracing the opportunities that come from advances in medical technology, data, and connectivity.

• The Nursing and Midwifery Award: This award is for any nurse or midwife, who has used their skills to ensure that patients experience care and compassion.

• The Health Equalities Award: This award is for an individual or organisation that helps the NHS to do its bit by bringing together different groups and organisations to reduce health inequalities and prevent ill health in different communities.

• The Excellence in Primary Care and Community Care Award: As the needs of patients and the wider NHS evolves, so does the role of these professionals, and this award seeks to recognise practitioners and teams in primary or community care that are working with patients to help them stay healthy and avoid long stays in hospital or being admitted in the first place.

• The Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care Award: This award seeks to celebrate the amazing work of our emergency care services across the country and we are looking specifically for nominees who have made improvements to how the NHS treats people who need urgent care in their areas.

• The Excellence in Education and Training Award: This award recognises a team or individual that is leading the way in supporting the delivery of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan through innovative approaches to education and training.

• The Volunteer Award: Volunteers have supported patients and staff in the NHS since its creation, doing everything from sitting with patients who are anxious or alone, to helping to provide life-saving support after a cardiac arrest. This award recognises the crucial role of volunteers in improving our health and care.

• The Lifetime Achievement Award: This award is for an individual who has worked within a health or care setting for 40 years or more who has left a legacy.

“I’m delighted to be taking part in the NHS Parliamentary Awards. I know there are some fantastic, innovative things going on in Doncaster and I want to showcase and celebrate the ‘best of the best’ in our area to the rest of England and within Parliament.

“I would urge those working with and for health and care organisations in Doncaster North to send me examples they think deserve national recognition.