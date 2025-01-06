More than nine in 10 beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust occupied
NHS leaders have warned pressure on hospitals is "nowhere near letting up" this winter.
The most recent NHS situation report for this winter shows Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had an average of 683 out of 742 beds occupied (92 per cent) in the week to December 29.
Across England, 89 per cent of available beds were occupied in the most recent week – an improvement on 93 per cent the previous week.
Despite this, the average number of flu patients in beds each day last week reached 4,469, up 17 per cent from the previous week. Of these patients, 211 were in critical care.
At Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, an average of 35 patients had flu in the week to December 29, with one in critical care.
It was a fall from 37 patients the week before.
Professor Julian Redhead, NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said the figures "show the pressure from flu was nowhere near letting up before we headed into the New Year" and cases are "rising at a very concerning rate."
The data also showed an average of 528 hospital beds in England were filled each day by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.
Meanwhile, the average number of beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 stood at 1,184.
In Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, six patients tested positive for Covid-19.
Prof Redhead said: "On top of flu there is also continual pressure from Covid, while RSV and norovirus hospital cases are also higher than last year, with hospitals putting in place an extra 1,300 beds last week than the same time last year in expectation of this continued pressure from viruses and other demand."
NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said: "The NHS has done all it can in advance to mitigate risks to patients this winter, but we should be under no illusions that the service is in a position of national vulnerability as the intense pressures we are now seeing start to grip local services."
