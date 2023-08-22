More than 150 people waited over four months for an NHS wheelchair in South Yorkshire

Charities have reported more calls from patients struggling and said more needs to be done to ensure people living with a muscle-weakening condition have the equipment to meet their needs.

There is a target in place for patients to be assessed and wheelchairs to be delivered to them within 18 weeks of a referral, but thousands of patients across England were forced to wait for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS England figures show 158 out of 1,632 new and re-referred patients did not receive a wheelchair in South Yorkshire within the target time between April and June this year. Of those, 25 were children aged under 19.

There is a target in place for patients to be assessed and wheelchairs to be delivered to them within 18 weeks of a referral

It meant 90 per cent received equipment within 18 weeks or less.

Across England, there was a slight improvement from last year's figures, with 82 per cent of children and 86 per cent of adults having received wheelchairs within 18 weeks or less. The numbers stood at 80 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively, during the same period of 2022.

There were 338 adults and children assessed as high need patients in South Yorkshire, who are fully dependent on a wheelchair for all mobility needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those, 81 waited longer than four months to receive the equipment. This was fewer than the same three-month period last year, when 84 experienced the delay.

Neeru Naik, deputy director of care, campaigns and support at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “The figures highlight that more needs to be done to support people like the 110,000 adults and children in the UK living with a muscle wasting and weakening condition to ensure that they have the correct equipment.

“For example, appropriate wheelchairs, with moulded seats and risers to meet the needs of those with muscle wasting conditions is still difficult to access. The charity’s free helpline has seen an increase in calls from those who are struggling to access appropriate equipment.”

In South Yorkshire, 37 people assessed as special need patients, who are also fully dependent on a wheelchair, were affected by the over four-month wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board had a budget of over £4.6 million and 19,613 adults and children registered with the service as of June.

Sarah Pugh, CEO at Whizz Kidz said: “We are not aware of any wheelchair service getting an inflation matching increase in funding even though inflation has been significant across all services.

“We fear that the inconsistencies in services will only get worse without a step change in understanding how to fund services effectively.”

She added the cost-of-living crisis has made it 20% more expensive for the charity to provide children with wheelchairs.