More adults exercising in Doncaster.

More adults in Doncaster met the recommended amount of exercise last year, new figures show.

The NHS recommends adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week – such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming – or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as running or interval training.

Sport England's latest Active Lives Adult Survey received 1,283 responses from adults in Doncaster and found 57.9% met the 150 minutes-a-week target in the year to November 2024.

It was up from 56.7% the year before.

Meanwhile, 30.3% of adults in the area were considered "inactive", meaning they did less than 30 minutes of activity a week.

Across England, 63.7% met the target. It is the equivalent of 30 million people, Sport England said, and was the highest since the survey began in 2015-2016.

The report suggests the number of inactive adults fell by 121,000 in the last 12 months.

However, Sport England warned its data "shows there are significant inequalities" as men are still more likely to be active than women.

The survey also showed people from more deprived areas are also less likely to be active, as well as black and Asian people.

Sport England chairman Chris Boardman said an active population is "vital" for relieving pressure on the NHS and helping to drive economic growth.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of the organisation, added: "At a time of real social and economic challenges, record numbers of people now playing sport and taking part in physical activity is a major milestone.

"However, we know there is still much to do," he said.

He added: "Black and Asian people are still less likely to be active than white people, while women are less likely to be active than men.

"It also remains grossly unfair that where a person lives, and the size of their bank balance, can have such a negative impact on whether a person is physically active or not.

"That's why we'll continue unashamedly to target our investment at the groups and places that need it most."

Responding to the figures, sports minister Stephanie Peacock said: "We want adults from all walks of life to be able to access sport and get active.

"This Government will place tackling inactivity at the heart of our preventative health agenda, and we will work to empower local communities to have the facilities, resources and support they need so that everyone can lead a healthy and active life."