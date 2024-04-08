Mexborough Montagu Hospital set for new community diagnostic centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The site is set to receive a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) after plans were approved by Doncaster Council.
The building will deliver a range of investigative health tests, containing MRI and CT machines and two ultrasound rooms.
As it will be located on an existing car park, new staff parking spaces will be provided while nearby parking spaces will be reconfigured.
Mexborough Montagu Hospital was identified by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) as a preferred site for the centre to improve diagnostic capacity in the area.
It will improve early diagnosis for patients and reduce waiting times for urgent diagnostic scan facilities as these services remain separate.
No objections were received from members of the public or council bodies towards the plans, with one letter of support received by a resident.
The council therefore approved the plans without the need for a planning committee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.