The Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence (MEOC) will welcome its first patients in mid-January, following a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour from respective colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BH), and The Rotherham Foundation Trust (TRFT).

The MEOC is a dedicated orthopaedic hub which will operate 48 weeks per year, five days a week, focusing on procedures such as hand and wrist surgeries, foot and ankle treatments, arm and shoulder procedures, carpals, knees, and hips. Its strategic location at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, ensures that it will remain protected from the typical disruptions experienced by general hospitals, particularly during periods of heightened activity during the colder months.

The facility features two state-of-the-art theatre units, two anaesthetic rooms and a recovery suite, in addition to 12 inpatient beds within a dedicated ward area.

A collaborative effort between hospital trusts in Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham, the project has seen investment of just under £15 million, with construction beginning in July 2023, with much of the unit built off site.

The ribbon cutting ceremony.

First into the completed area was the respective chairs from each of the participating organisations, Suzy Brain England OBE (DBTH), Sheena McDonnell (BH) and Kamran Malik (TRFT).

Following a comprehensive tour from the project team, the trio officially cut the ribbon on the one of the two operating theatres, with Suzy stating: “Here we stand in a state-of-the-art facility which is a testament to the things we can achieve when we work together for the betterment of our patients.

“I know I speak for all of my colleagues here when I say that I hope the MEOC is just the first in a long line of such projects – initiatives where we are able to pool our collective know-how in order to provide the very best services for those we serve in Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham as well as the wider South Yorkshire region.”

In its first year of operation, it is envisaged that the centre will undertake over 2,000 orthopaedic procedures on behalf of the three partner trusts, equating to about 40% of the current orthopaedic waiting list locally.

Following the first tour, senior leaders, colleagues who will staff the area, patients representatives, as well as partners from NHS England also had the chance to take a look around, as well as officially cut the ribbon on the second operating theatre.

Dr Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive of both Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and The Rotherham Foundation Trust, said: “The Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional orthopaedic care.

“The collaborative effort between hospital trusts in Doncaster, Barnsley, and Rotherham, demonstrates our shared dedication to enhancing healthcare services in the region. This facility, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and strategically located at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of our patients.

“On behalf of all three trusts, I want to share my thanks with the project team, colleagues who have worked tirelessly on this development since its inception, as well as our construction partners at ModuleCo and IHP Vinci who have delivered us this fantastic facility in short order.”

Following the New Year, the MEOC team will undertake a number of simulations to familiarise themselves with the working environment, before area will be decontaminated and sterilised, welcoming its first patients in mid-January.