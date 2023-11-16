Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence (MEOC) nearing completion

The Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence (MEOC), a ground-breaking collaboration between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BH), and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust (TRFT), continues to gather momentum, with the facility due to be completed within the next few weeks, opening its doors to its first patients in the new year.

The MEOC is a dedicated orthopaedic hub, developed with investment of just under £15 million, and will operate 48 weeks per year, five days a week, focusing on procedures such as hand and wrist surgeries, foot and ankle treatments, arm and shoulder procedures, carpals, knees, and hips. Its location at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, ensures that it will remain insulated from the typical disruptions experienced by general hospitals, particular during periods of heightened activity in the winter.

With construction advanced and the facility now watertight, senior leaders across all three participating trusts, as well as South Yorkshire Integrated Care System (ICS), were recently able to step inside the building and view the work-in-progress.

Jon Sargeant, Chief Financial Officer at DBTH and Senior Responsible Officer for the project, expressed his excitement about the project, stating: “The MEOC is a testament to our commitment to enhancing patient care and reducing waiting times for orthopaedic procedures. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to improve healthcare services in South Yorkshire.”

Colleagues from the MEOC steering group, as well as Executive colleagues at DBTH, Barnsley and Rotherham Hospitals.

With the first patient procedures expected to commence in January 2024, the MEOC is expected to reduce associated waiting times in the region significantly, with the centre to undertake approximately 2,200 orthopaedic procedures in its first year of operation, which accounts for around 40% of the current orthopaedic waiting list locally.

Dr Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive of both Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, added, “The MEOC represents a crucial addition to how we deliver healthcare. By offering specialised orthopaedic services in a an out of hospital environment, we can undertake more operations and provide consistent, high-quality care while minimising disruptions and cancellations.”

Patients from the collaborating hospitals in Rotherham, Doncaster, and Barnsley can easily access the MEOC, with it being centrally located in Mexborough and served by regular bus and train links, and the site is no more than 11 miles away from all participating hospital trusts.

As an additional service, those waiting for an orthopaedic procedure locally will have the opportunity to opt to have it undertaken at the MEOC, or instead within their local hospital.

Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive Officer of South Yorkshire Integrated Care System, emphasised the project’s impact, saying, “The MEOC is a vital step toward reducing orthopaedic waiting lists and improving access to care. We are thrilled to see this facility come to life and look forward the positive difference it will make to the lives of South Yorkshire residents.”

Before opening, simulations will be conducted to ensure the facility is patient-ready. In total, the MEOC will be supported by around 70 healthcare professionals. The centre will feature two state-of-the-art theatre units, two anaesthetic rooms and a recovery suite, in addition to 12 inpatient beds.