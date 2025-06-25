Meeting warning parents of dangers of ketamine to be held in Doncaster tonight

An educational evening explaining the dangers of ketamine to Doncaster parents is to be held in the city tonight.

Organised by the NHS Doncaster Primary North-West Network, the meeting will help those in attendance understand what the drug is and the problems it causes on the body.

Parents will also be able to find out what's being done locally to support the growing problem of ketamine use in adolescents.

There will also be chance to find out how to access support for your child if you think they need help with ketamine use.

Experts from Zone 5-19, the adolescent drug support service for Doncaster, will also be on hand to answer questions.

The meeting will take place from 6pm to 7pm at Carcroft Surgery, Great North Medical Group, Chesnut Avenue, Carcroft.

What is Ketamine?

It is a general anesthetic drug with analgesic and hallucinogenic properties, used medically for anesthesia, depression, and pain management.

At anesthetic doses, ketamine induces a state of dissociative anesthesia, a trance-like state providing pain relief, sedation, and amnesia.

It is legally used in medicine but is also tightly controlled due to its potential for recreational use and dissociative effects.

When used recreationally, it is found both in crystalline powder and liquid form, and is often referred to by users as "Ket", "Special K" or simply "K".

Ketamine can cause dissociation and nausea, and other adverse effects, and is contraindicated in severe heart or liver disease, uncontrolled psychosis, pregnancy, and infants under 3 months.

In the United Kingdom, it was labeled a Class B drug in 2014.

In 2025, the Home Office requested a review of the classification with a view to changing it to Class A, based on an increase in recreational use and the negative health consequences.

At sufficiently high doses, users may experience what is called the "K-hole", a state of dissociation with visual and auditory hallucination.

Recreational ketamine use has been implicated in deaths globally, with more than 90 deaths in England and Wales in the years of 2005–2013

Several months after being found dead in his hot tub, actor Matthew Perry's October 2023 apparent drowning death was revealed to have been caused by a ketamine overdose, and, while other factors were present, the acute effects of ketamine were ruled to be the primary cause of death.