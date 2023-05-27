Mr Coppard said: "Doncaster Council and partners across the NHS have been campaigning for a new hospital since 2019, and we’ve all been quietly hopeful that we would get the support we need to move forward with the project.

"Alongside partners, I wrote to the government in May once again making our case.

"But yesterday we found out that the business case for the development of a new hospital in Doncaster has not been included in the Government’s New Hospital Programme.

Oliver Coppard

"We desperately need a new hospital.

"The DRI is literally falling down, with running repairs alone set to cost over £115 million.

"A new hospital wouldn’t just offer our communities world-class health care, it would accelerate the redevelopment and regeneration of a significant site in Doncaster.

"This decision from Ministers is a u-turn on the the pledge they made at the last election to build 40 new hospitals across the country, and I’m bitterly disappointed the government have not made good on that promise.

"Alongside my job as Mayor, I Chair South Yorkshire’s Integrated Care Partnership - the body that is responsible for the health and well-being strategy for our region.

