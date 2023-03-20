News you can trust since 1925
Masking guidance eased at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital

Following a review by the organisation’s Infection Prevention and Control team, masking requirements at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have eased as of today, Monday 20 March 2023.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:50 GMT

Since April 2020, all visitors to Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital have been asked to wear a suitable face covering when attending clinical services such as inpatient wards.

With a consistent decline in COVID-19 rates locally, colleagues at the Trust have taken the decision to remove most masking requirements for the first time in almost three years. Individuals can still wear them if it is their preference.

Clinicians attending to patients with symptoms, or a confirmed diagnosis, of coronavirus will be asked to wear a mask, whilst routine testing will still take place.

Colleagues at the Trust have taken the decision to remove most masking requirements for the first time in almost three years
Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “We will continue to monitor our position, and will still require some colleagues to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when necessary. We will also respect the choice of individuals if they continue to wear a mask if it is their preference.”

The Trust diagnosed its first patient with COVID-19 on 21 March 2020, and since that time has cared for over 8,600 individuals with the illness.

Karen continues: “We also continue to ask local people to consider if your visit is essential if you have any symptoms of COVID, or other ailments such as diarrhoea and vomiting. Infection presents a danger to our most vulnerable patients, so please be mindful of this.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is still operating with some visiting restrictions, which can be viewed here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/

