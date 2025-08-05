Manuka honey fan Dr Hilary Jones: “I keep this in my cupboard at home.”

TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones has revealed why only a specific kind of manuka honey earns a place in his kitchen cupboard.

TV’s Dr Hilary Jones has revealed the natural remedy he swears by – and says most people are getting it wrong when they buy it.

Speaking candidly about his go-to immunity booster, Dr Hilary says it’s not a supplement, pill or powder – but a specific type of honey. And he’s clear that quality makes all the difference.

“I keep this in my cupboard at home,” he says. “It’s genuine New Zealand Manuka honey. It’s antibacterial, it’s antiviral, and it’s anti-inflammatory. It’s like natural medicine. So rely on this – it gives you good protection.”

The key, he says, is to look for real Manuka honey with a certified MGO rating – because the MGO number on the jar tells you how powerful it really is.

Manuka honey is known for its natural antibacterial effects, which researchers have linked to a compound called methylglyoxal, or MGO. The higher the MGO number, the stronger the potential health benefits. But many products on shelves don’t include this information at all.

“There are lots of jars that say ‘Manuka’ on the front, but they’re not the real thing,” says Dr Hilary. “Unless it’s from New Zealand, with a proper MGO rating, you just don’t know what you’re getting.”

He recommends a brand called Manuka Doctor, which he says is his top pick for immunity support during cough and cold season.

Packed and tested in New Zealand, with full traceability back to the hive, Manuka Doctor is the only brand Dr Hilary publicly endorses. It’s also backed by over 100,000 verified five-star reviews.

For those wondering how to take it, Dr Hilary says there’s no one right way. “You can have it on toast, in porridge, stirred through yogurt or with fruit – just don’t add boiling water, because that destroys the good stuff.”

The takeaway? Not all Manuka honey is created equal. If the label doesn’t show an MGO number and a New Zealand origin, it might be time to switch jars. Dr Hilary already has.

