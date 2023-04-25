“Major overhaul” demanded of children’s homes following Hesley Group abuse

Experts have called for an overhaul of care services after systematic abuse was uncovered at the Hesley Group of homes for disabled children in Doncaster.

Staff at Fullerton House and Wheatley House in Denaby, and Wilsic Hall in Wadworth, were found to be abusing children under their care in January.

A BBC investigation found that children were regularly physically abused, neglected, locked in rooms and maladministered medication.

Following the investigation, the three homes were permanently shut down and a Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel was launched.

Phase one of the panel in January found that 108 children had been subjected to harm on various levels, as a culture of abuse was created in the homes.

Phase two recommendations have now been published, underlining fundamental changes needed in the provision of care for disabled children:

The Department for Education and the Department of Health and Social Care should develop joint statutory guidance to local authorities and integrated care boards (ICBs) to allow them to work together to allow for children’s safety.

Training on the use of physical restraints and restrictive interventions should be improved with an integrated strategy.

Childten with disabilities and complex health needs should have access to independently commissioned, non-instructed advocacy.

An enhanced role for local authorities and ICBs to oversee residential safeguarding should be created to identify risks.

The regulatory framework for residential settings should be revised and arrangements for inspections from Ofsted and CQC should immediately be arranged.

Investment is urgently required to address the longstanding challenges in recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce in residential settings.

The recommendations come after phase one of the report found that failings had occured on every level of care, leading to the harm of 108 children.

Local and national arrangements for oversight and accountability failed, as Ofsted ranked the homes as ‘Good’ while over 100 complaints had been lodged.

South Yorkshire Police are also continuing to investigate the incidents in an operation which is known as Lemur Alpha.