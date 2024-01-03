Major fundraiser underway for brain tumour treatment for man after his was removed but has now returned
and live on Freeview channel 276
A JustGiving page has been set up by Joe Walshaw, friend of Richard Bates who suffered from a brain tumour some years ago and had to have major surgery to have it removed.
He then underwent months of rehabilitation to get back to a normal way of life for him and his family. Unfortunately the tumour has returned.
Joe explained: “Weʼre raising £20,000 to fund the brain tumour treatment for Richard. He can only get late stage treatment on the NHS and as it would be the second brain operation and it’s extremely risky.
“We can do amazing things when we cone together so please donate what you can.”
The total currently stands at £17,875, having only been set up a couple of days ago.
If you can doate please visit the website https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joe-walshaw