Jayne Mulhern, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), has been given the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).

For the past five years Jayne, aged 57, has been a Community Practice Educator, based at the Trust’s Tickhill Road site, where she supports the training of both student and qualified nurses.

She said: “I am really proud of the experience I’ve gained in the NHS and as a Queen’s Nurse I want to raise the profile of nursing as a career. It’s also an opportunity to enable me to continue learning and I’m looking forward to joining forums with fellow Queen’s Nurses.”

Jayne started her nurse career straight from school at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 1985, following in the footsteps of her auxiliary nurse mum, Ann Ely.

After qualifying three years later she worked in orthopaedics before moving into school nursing, covering north Doncaster, including Askern and Sprotbrough.

Jayne later completed a public health degree at Sheffield Hallam University and a post graduate Diploma in Health Care Education.

Spells as a Community Practice Educator followed, before she moved into Doncaster’s Looked After Children team, working with youngsters in residential and foster care.

Jayne lives at South Elmsall with her retired fireman husband, Pat, and the couple have three grown up sons. Frank, 26, is a striker with Scarborough Athletic FC in football’s National League; Robbie, 29, is a prop with Leigh Leopards in rugby’s Super League; and professional poker player Jake, 30, made headlines when in 2017 when he scooped £650,000 in a top international poker competition.

The Queen’s Nurse title is open to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience working in the community. Managers and patients provide feedback about applicants, which is assessed along with their application.

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, Chief Executive of the QNI said: “On behalf of the QNI I would like to congratulate Helen and welcome her as a Queen’s Nurse. Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.