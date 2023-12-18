Long-serving Doncaster health worker has spoken of her pride at being given the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse

A long-serving Doncaster nurse has spoken of her pride at being given the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).

Helen Bennett-Larter, from Bessacarr, collected the title at the QNI Annual Awards Ceremony at London’s Friends House. Awarded for outstanding service, it is given to community nurses who provide exceptional care to their patients and demonstrate a continuing passion and enthusiasm for nursing.

Helen, aged 54, who works for RDaSH’s Vaccination Team, said: “I love being a nurse and I am extremely proud and honoured to be a Queen’s Nurse. I see myself as a positive role model and want to use my knowledge to raise the profile of nursing at every possible opportunity.”

Helen started her nurse training 35 years ago in Derby, before working as a Midwife at Doncaster Women’s Hospital. Various NHS community-based roles followed, including Specialist Community Public Health Nurse, School Nursing, Advanced Nurse Practitioner 0-19yrs, and the last four years as a Vaccination and Immunisation Nurse for the School Age Immunisation Service.

Helen with her Queen’s Nurse certificate and badge.

Married with two sons and two stepsons, Helen is understood to be only the 10th Queen’s Nurse in Doncaster and the 25th across South Yorkshire.

The title is open to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience working in the community. Managers and patients provide feedback about applicants, which is assessed along with their application.

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, Chief Executive of the QNI said:

“On behalf of the QNI I would like to congratulate Helen and welcome her as a Queen’s Nurse.

"Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.