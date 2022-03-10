Local pet food supplies firm recalls dog food after deadly salmonella find
A local pet food firm has recalled dog food because of the presence of salmonella.
Sneyd’s Wonderfeeds Ltd is recalling several of its pet feed products because of the presence of the deadly bug in one of the ingredients used to manufacture several of its products.
The firm, which is based in Scunthorpe, has recalled the following products:
Sneyd’s Wonderdog Active Light
Pack size: 15Kg
Batch code: 57 58
Best before: 21 December 2022 – 06 January 2023
Sneyd’s Wonderdog Special
Pack size: 15Kg
Batch code: All batches from 1383 through to 1408
Best before: All dates from 03 December 2022 up to and including 14 February 2023
Sneyd’s Wonderdog Original
Pack size: 15Kg
Batch code: All batches from 3239 through to 3264
Best before: All dates from 03 December 2022 up to and including 14 February 2023
A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals.
"The products could therefore carry a potential risk, because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the product, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals.
“In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.”
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that have sold these products explaining what to do.
It added: “If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead contact Sneyd’s Wonderfeeds for further advice.”
Call 01724 872 448 or email [email protected]