Local pet food supplies firm recalls dog food after deadly salmonella find

Sneyd’s Wonderfeeds Ltd is recalling several of its pet feed products because of the presence of the deadly bug in one of the ingredients used to manufacture several of its products.

The firm, which is based in Scunthorpe, has recalled the following products:

Sneyd’s Wonderdog Active Light

Sneyd's has recalled several of its products.

Pack size: 15Kg

Batch code: 57 58

Best before: 21 December 2022 – 06 January 2023

Sneyd’s Wonderdog Special

Pack size: 15Kg

Batch code: All batches from 1383 through to 1408

Best before: All dates from 03 December 2022 up to and including 14 February 2023

Sneyd’s Wonderdog Original

Pack size: 15Kg

Batch code: All batches from 3239 through to 3264

Best before: All dates from 03 December 2022 up to and including 14 February 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals.

"The products could therefore carry a potential risk, because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the product, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals.

“In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.”

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that have sold these products explaining what to do.

It added: “If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead contact Sneyd’s Wonderfeeds for further advice.”