Less than 2 weeks to go to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

With less than 2 weeks to go for eligible people to get their Spring COVID-19 vaccine the NHS in South Yorkshire is reminding those at highest risk to come forward for their free vaccination to top up their protection.

Those eligible include people aged 75 (including if you are due to turn 75 before the 17 June) and over and children and adults who are immunosuppressed.

Appointments are available through a mixture of walk in and booked appointments at a number of pharmacies and some GP practices, and will continue to run up to and including Tuesday 17 June.

Visits to care homes also continue to run with anyone living in an older adult care home eligible for the vaccine.

NHS staff also continue to organise visits to eligible housebound patients. If you are housebound please make sure you are at home for your designated appointment and if you want someone else to be present for any reason, please ensure this person is available at the time of making the appointment and that they are present when the GP, nurse or pharmacist attends.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “I would urge anyone that is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine when offered. Latest figures show half of eligible people have now received their jab but there is still time if you haven’t had yours yet.

“COVID-19 is still in circulation and can be life-threatening for the most vulnerable people in society. Viruses change and protection fades over time, so it is important to keep up to date with your vaccines, even if you have been vaccinated before.”

The NHS are sending out invites, but you do not need to wait for this to book – those eligible can book their appointment now through the NHS website (www.nhs.uk/bookcovid), the NHS App or by calling 119.

As well as booked appointments, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.