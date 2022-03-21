Lakeside Village to host mental health charity day of mindfulness and massage

Doncaster Mind, Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping's charity of the year, will visit the centre on Friday, March 25.

Sunday, March 20, is International Day of Happiness and also marks the start of National Complementary Therapy Week. Members of the Doncaster Mind team will be at the centre on March 25 to provide relaxing hand massages and stress-busting five-minute Reiki sessions.

As Lakeside Village's charity of the year, Doncaster Mind benefits from fundraising efforts at the centre throughout 2022.

Laura Arthur (finance and fundraising manager), Ania Jozwiak (mental health and wellbeing trainer), with Lyndsey Parry

The mental health charity offers a wide range of services to people aged 16 upwards in Doncaster who are experiencing mental health difficulties. These include personal development courses, peer support activities, befriending, mentoring, art therapy, counselling and support for those who have been bereaved by suicide.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the Doncaster Mind team to Lakeside Village on March 25.

"It is a great opportunity to promote the vital work they do in our community and I know our customers will love the massage and Reiki sessions."

Laura Arthur, CEO at Doncaster Mind, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Lakeside Village and can't wait to visit the centre and meet lots of customers.

"Since the Covid-19 pandemic, we have continued to see a significant increase in demand for our services and one in four of us now face mental health difficulties. We are always looking to raise awareness of our services in order to reach more people who need support."