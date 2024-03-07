Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The TLHC programme, funded by NHS England, has set up a site in the car park behind B&M at Lakeside Village on White Rose Way to carry out follow-up scans for those already on the programme.

Dr Abdul Nasimudeen, Consultant Respiratory Physician at Doncaster Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital, said: “We launched the TLHC programme in Doncaster in March 2021 and, so far, we have found 236 cancers; 76 per cent of which were found at an earlier stage, when curative treatment is an option.

Doncaster Free Press

“Patients who have already had a scan through the TLHC programme are invited back for a two-year follow-up scan to check for any changes in their lungs. It is incredibly important to continue your TLHC journey and attend all your follow-up appointments. Just because your first scan was clear doesn’t mean you won’t develop problems later – please prioritise your lung health.”

Abby Chandler from Lakeside Village at the lung scanner.

Heidi Hiscox, Lung Health Check Services Manager for Alliance Medical, said: “The South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw TLHC programme is part of a network of projects up and down the country, designed to identify problems early to improve lung cancer outcomes.

“We are thrilled to continue this lifesaving work at Lakeside Village, which is a really accessible and a well-known location for our patients to attend. We are currently inviting people back for their two-year scan so please ensure you book your appointment when we contact you”.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “At Lakeside Village, we pride ourselves on being an integral part of the community and supporting local people as much as we can. Hosting the mobile scanning unit for the TLHC programme is another way we do just that, and we are pleased to be involved.”

It is anticipated that the scanner will be on site at Lakeside Village for at least two months for those who are due a follow-up scan.

For more information about the Targeted Lung Health Check programme, please visit: www.lunghealthchecks.co.uk