Newly shorn David – who previously had his hair cut in July 2020 – has benefited two national charities by going under the scissors, after letting his hair grow to shoulder length.

David, aged 34, donated his hair - the longest strands measured 11” – to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children who may have lost their hair through chemotherapy.

And supporters of his fundraising challenge have chipped in an impressive £601.24 to BEAT, the UK’s eating disorder charity.

Before...

An Eating Disorder Nurse with Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), David is based at Conisbrough’s Stone Castle Centre, where workmates Vivien Fisher and Sarah Finch did the cutting.

“I’ve ended up with a mohawk as some colleagues offered to donate more if I agreed to it,” he laughed.

During...