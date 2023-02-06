She had been working on a dementia ward and decided that was the way to go.

So at the age of 47, Kate, of Doncaster, signed up to be an apprentice…..and there’s been no looking back! And she decided to share her story to mark National Apprenticeship Week which runs from February 6-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate, a Discharge Co-ordinator, who now works at Windermere Lodge, on the Tickhill Road Hospital site, Balby, Doncaster and who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “When I came to work for RDaSH I got a passion to work with dementia patients. I’d never had an opportunity to progress my role in my previous job but had the chance now so I took it.

Apprentice Kate Garrison

“I approached RDaSH’s Learning and Development Team and they found a suitable qualification for me, a Level 3 Diploma for a Senior Support Worker.

“Studying has given me more confidence and makes me enthusiastic,” added Kate, who now wants to progress her career further.

“It’s also easy to fit in my studies as I’m allowed 7.5 hours of study time per week by RDaSH.”

And Kate’s advice for anyone thinking of an apprenticeship, even if they are slightly older, is:”Go for it!”

Angela Smith, Apprenticeship Co-ordinator, said: “We are always supportive and actively encourage out colleagues to study for an apprenticeship. When you start work with us the sky is really the limit!”

Kate story can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/JEBpI8DO3MM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad