International Women's Day 2024: Help on hand for Doncaster women struggling with menopause

As part of International Women’s Day on March 8, Doncaster Talking Therapies service is tackling the taboo around the subject and offering a helping hand to ladies who might need help.

The hormonal changes - which commonly have a negative impact on wellbeing - can often be misunderstood, which is why the city’s mental health service is launching a brand-new online workshop to support those going through the effects.

The hour-long educational sessions will empower attendees with information on a variety of menopause symptoms, plus tips on how to manage your wellbeing better during this time.

Help is on hand for Doncaster women struggling with the menopause.

Katie Moran, one of the team’s Psychological Wellbeing Practitioners who has helped put the session together said: “We know that so many women struggle with the physical and mental symptoms of the menopause and, so often, they’re not talked about enough.

“While many women are aware of physical changes they might experience, like weight gain or hot flushes, many are not aware of how it can affect their mental health.

"It is really common to feel low, irritable, worried or struggle with motivation, brain fog, depression or a loss of confidence. Please know that if you are struggling with any of these, you are not alone.

“We hope that by talking about the menopause, creating a greater awareness of the effect it can have and by providing tips and tools to manage mental wellbeing better, it will reduce the number of women who suffer in silence with their symptoms.”

To sign up to the online workshop, head to talkingtherapies.rdash.nhs.uk and search ‘menopause workshop’ and then complete the online webform or call the team on 03000 211556 to book a place.

The workshop is one of many offered by the service, with depression, worry, sleep and relaxation sessions also available.