Inspectors visit a Doncaster medical centre and care home - one rated good, the other requires improvement

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission have visited a medical centre and a care home in Doncaster, rating one as good, and that the other requires improvement.

Elm Park Care Home, which provides nursing and personal care for up to 100 older people, including people living with dementia, on Great North Road, Woodlands, was assessed in July this year.

In its report the inspectors explained that this assessment was prompted in part due to concerns about the management of risks such as people’s risk of falls and choking, but said: “We found no evidence during this assessment that people were at risk of harm from these concerns. Where things had gone wrong, there had been thorough investigations.”

And on the people’s experience of the service, they were told that felt safe in the home. For instance, one person said: “I do very much [feel safe], we have good [staff]. Beneficial, but we also have kindness.” One relative’s feedback included, "I have observed the care that Mum has received at Elm Park as well as the general level of care throughout the home and can say that I would not hesitate to recommend it.”

The White Wings Centre.

The report went on: “People and their relatives told us the management team were supportive and approachable, and there was a positive culture within the home. The provider had effective governance and management systems in place to monitor and improve the quality and safety of the service. People were supported by staff who understood their care and support needs.”

A report on Askern Medical Practice, based at The White Wings Centre and run by AMP Healthcare Limited, was published this week and said overall it requires improvement.

The report said: “The service has been rated as requires improvement overall and for the key questions caring, responsive and well-led. We found one breach of the legal regulations in relation to governance. This is because feedback from patients, staff, survey information and some processes regarding access to the practice were poor. Practice policies were not always followed, record keeping could be improved. We had concerns of the ability of staff to deliver person centred care from their feedback on their well-being. Safe and effective were rated as good. We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.”

It went on to say patients experienced delays in complaints being actioned or sometimes not responded to. Staff gave similar feedback.

"Leaders at the practice told us some of the processes for complaints hadn’t been followed due to staff shortages at management level over several months,” they went on.

"Patients told us, the patient participation group (PPG) and staff at a care home where patients were resident, that being able to get through on the telephone and that access to appointments was poor. There was similar feedback following our assessment from patients. Staff and whistle blowers told us the same.

“In the previous six months prior to our assessment CQC received four complaints from patients stating that they were unable to obtain repeat prescriptions and several whistleblowing from staff stating the same information. When we carried out the assessment any outstanding repeat prescriptions were waiting to be authorised in the prescribed time limits of the practice policy.”