Insightful dementia awareness talk at Liberty House care home in Doncaster

Recognised speaker Paul Gaskell delivered an enlightening talk to staff, families, and residents, shedding light on the importance of understanding and compassion towards individuals living with dementia.

The event, which featured engaging discussions and insightful presentations, served as a platform to foster a deeper understanding of dementia within the community.

Attendees were treated to cakes and refreshments, enhancing the atmosphere of camaraderie and learning.

Jody, the Wellbeing Lead at Liberty House expressed the significance of the event, said: "It's crucial to spread awareness about dementia and cultivate empathy among caregivers and the community. Events like these play a vital role in fostering a supportive environment for individuals living with dementia."

Reflecting on the impact of the talk, staff members at Liberty House, shared: "It was a lovely talk, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to gain a better understanding of dementia. It's essential for us to approach caregiving with empathy and knowledge."

Paul Gaskell, the esteemed speaker, commended the active participation of the attendees: "It was a great session, and I'm delighted to see such enthusiasm from residents. By coming together and sharing knowledge, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate environment."

Dallas, a resident, emphasised the value of the talk in enhancing his understanding of dementia.