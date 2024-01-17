Hundreds of appointments at Doncaster hospitals trust postponed due to junior doctors' strike

Hundreds of appointments were postponed at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust due to the junior doctors' strike this month, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The six-day walkout from January 3 to January 9 was the longest strike in NHS history, with the British Medical Association demanding a 35 per cent pay rise. The Government called this "not affordable".

NHS England figures show the strike resulted in more than 113,000 inpatient and outpatient appointments across England being postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of these, 550 were at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with Thursday January 4 seeing the highest number of postponed appointments, at 168.

Hundreds of appointments were postponed at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust due to the junior doctors' strike this month, new figures show.

NHS leaders warned the impact caused by the strike could last for months.

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: "The longest strike in NHS history has led to unprecedented disruption for patients and their families, and while staff have planned extensively and worked tirelessly to keep patients safe, it comes once again with an enormous cost."

Sir Stephen said the figure is likely higher than the 113,000 recorded, with medical leaders and frontline staff concerned about rising flu cases and the cold weather causing increased hospitalisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This puts an incredible strain on staff who have been covering striking colleagues as we continue to navigate one of the most difficult times of year," he added.

"Colleagues across the NHS will now be doing everything they can to make up for lost time as we continue to make progress on addressing the elective backlog and ensure patients get the care they need."

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, urged the Government and unions to "sit down and talk to find a way to stop this dispute dragging on".

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said patients bear the brunt of industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People need to be protected from yet another year of disrupted services and risks to their health. We are urging the Government and the BMA to redouble their efforts to reach an agreement," she added.

The figures also show an average of 101 junior doctors were on strike each day over the six-day period at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, with the walkout peaking on Thursday January 4 at 158.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Despite the significant pressure, the healthcare system has coped well thanks to the hard work of consultants, nurses and other healthcare staff who worked during industrial action.

"The strikes may have ended, but their repercussions will be felt for weeks and months to come.