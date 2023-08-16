While the number of procedures across England was down on pre-pandemic levels, the British Dentistry Association said the figures will likely end up exceeding pre-pandemic highs, as millions struggle to access dental care.

NHS Digital figures show around 595 admissions for children who needed teeth removed in the former NHS Doncaster CCG area — up on 490 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The numbers have been rounded to the nearest five and do not represent the number of patients, as a child may have more than one admission within the period.

NHS Digital figures show around 595 admissions for children who needed teeth removed

This was fewer than the year before the pandemic, when around 850 procedures took place.

Across England, there were 29,981 admissions in the year to March, 3,833 fewer than between 2019-20.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the BDA, said although the national figures are down on pre-pandemic highs, “it is not for want of demand”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Doncaster, most extraction procedures (415) were conducted on children aged five to nine, which accounted for 70% of the admissions.

Across England, the rate for this age group was almost 60%.

Children aged 15 to 17 required the fewest procedures, with 20 extractions conducted in Doncaster.

Mr Crouch added: “Tooth decay is a wholly preventable disease and remains the number one reason for hospital admissions among young children.

“With millions struggling to access care, and deep oral health inequalities set to widen, ministers cannot keep sitting by the side lines.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The number of children seen by NHS dentists rose by 43.6% last year.

“We are working to improve access to NHS dental care – investing more than £3 billion a year into dentistry – and we are also taking preventative measures to improve children’s oral health, such as expanding water fluoridation schemes which can significantly reduce the number of children experiencing tooth decay.