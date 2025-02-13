Hull Trains donates lifesaving defibrillators to vital UK service at Doncaster
The machines, which are in perfect working order, have been given to Bloodfast – a Hull-based organisation that provides 24/7 emergency response for the delivery of blood and essential medical supplies across the UK.
The Bloodfast team are often some of the first on the scene in emergencies, travelling to incidents in various locations that Hull Trains serves on the East Coast route, including Beverley, Doncaster, Retford and Grantham.
Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate these vital devices to an organisation that does such fantastic work across the region and further afield. If the donation of these defibrillators saves just one life, they’ll have made a real difference.”
Research by Resuscitation Council UK suggests early use of a defibrillator, within three to five minutes of someone collapsing can increase survival rates by as high as 50 to 70 per cent.
Hull Trains has also donated a number of snack boxes to the charity. The team of busy First Responders will be able to enjoy a variety of options of snacks during breaks between journeys and call-outs as the nature of the role makes it challenging to plan for meal breaks.
The snack boxes, which are proving popular with customers onboard Hull Trains services, include a traditional Ploughman’s option, a tapas selection, and a plant-based snack selection.