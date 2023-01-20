The information is being gathered in a survey, which only takes one minute to complete but will provide the Trust with valuable insights into the travel habits of the community they serve and how they can make the hospital more accessible for all.

Sean Tyler, Head of Compliance at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We’re asking our patients and visitors to tell us a little about their travel to and from our hospital sites. This information will help us to make improvements to our travel links and will form part of our commitment to becoming a greener Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The survey is anonymous but will provide valuable information about how people access our services which will guide how we make changes to our travel links, our parking and our transport.”

The DRI Park and Ride shuttle bus

Some of the changes which are being considered by Trust include charging points for electric or hybrid cars, facilities for cyclists and improved public transport connections.

You can complete the survey here https://aecom.welcomesyourfeedback.net/s/icg7ai

Advertisement Hide Ad

DBTH is on its way to becoming a carbon neutral healthcare provider and this project forms part of its Green Plan. The Green Plan not only accounts for carbon emitted in the process of providing hospital services, but also travel implications on the climate and considers how these can be mitigated.