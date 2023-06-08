The brainchild of trainee sales advisor Francesca Scholes, staff at Persimmon’s South Yorkshire office undertook their own version of the Great British Bake Off in aid of raising funds for Ward 16.

Francesca’s Grandfather, who himself is a keen baker, was treated on the ward last year. Touched by the care he received, Francesca was keen to do something to thank the staff providing care and support to both patients and families.

This week Francesca went back to Ward 16 to help present a cheque of £1,567 to the ward’s nursing team accompanied by Persimmon South Yorkshire Managing Director Matthew Barker and Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet member for Health at Doncaster Council.

Persimmon South Yorkshire staff enjoy their bake sale

Persimmon added to the funds raised by the baking efforts of staff, with a further donation from its Community Champions scheme – an initiative open to all local charities and community groups with £180,000 of funding available nationally to applicants every quarter.

Jane Briggs, Matron for Ward 16, said: “Thank you so much to Francesca and the team at Persimmon for the very kind and generous donation to the Hyper Acute Stroke unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A special thank you goes to Francesca for organising the bake sale and raising funds in memory of her beloved Grandad.

“I am very proud of the team on the stroke unit and the work they do, they really do go above and beyond in providing excellent care and support to stroke patients and their families.

“This kind donation is a reflection of the work they do and it is very much appreciated and heart-warming to receive a donation in memory of a special Gentleman.”

(Left to right) Dr Mc Millian – Consultant, Dr Chadha – Consultant, Shirley Heaton - Staff Nurse, Jane Briggs - Matron, Francesca Scholes - Trainee Sales Advisor, Andrea Holland – Stroke ACP, Matthew Barker - Director in Charge, Councillor Nigel Ball - Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture

Francesca Scholes, Trainee Sales Advisor, commented: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Ward 16, not only did they support my grandad but also my whole family during a difficult time and we are all incredibly grateful. I know that they will provide fantastic support to so many more families and patients in the future, and I hope our donation goes some way to helping.”

Councillor Nigel Ball, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, said “It’s great to see Ward 16 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary receive this donation, support and recognition today.

“All the staff provide ongoing and vital work to help patients recover from the effects of a stroke as well as supporting patient’s families and friends. This is paramount for everyone to aid understanding and recovery.”

Matthew Barker, Director in Charge at Persimmon South Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and in particular their specialist stroke unit, Ward 16.

“The team here do such an amazing job providing vital care to people from all over our region and I wish them all the very best in the future.”