Hospitals urge residents to use health services wisely over May bank holiday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Emergency Departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital will remain open 24 hours a day for life-threatening conditions, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or suspected stroke.
However, for less urgent health concerns, residents are encouraged to consider alternative services to help keep emergency care available for those who need it most.
Alternative options include:
- NHS 111 – Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk for advice on the most appropriate care.
- Local pharmacies – Many will be open with reduced hours and can help with minor ailments such as coughs, colds and rashes. Visit the NHS website to check opening times.
- Montagu Hospital Minor Injuries Unit (Mexborough) – Open 9am to 9pm daily (last admission 8pm) for sprains, minor burns, cuts and grazes.
Tips for the weekend:
- Ensure you have enough of any regular medications.
- Stock up on household health basics like paracetamol and plasters.
- Familiarise yourself with local healthcare options.
- Check in on vulnerable neighbours, friends or relatives who may need support.
Some outpatient clinics and non-urgent services may be closed over the bank holiday. If you have a scheduled appointment, please attend unless you’ve been contacted to say otherwise.
To find out more about local services and how to stay well this bank holiday, visit www.dbth.nhs.uk