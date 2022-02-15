Doncaster hospitals are recognised for the health and wellbeing support offered to staff

The award is open to organisations across South Yorkshire to recognise the work employers are doing to support staff health and wellbeing and there are levels to the award – Bronze, Silver and Gold. Organisations are invited to submit evidence, across thirteen categories, of the work they are doing to support staff with categories including mental health, long-term conditions and healthy eating support. Focus groups are also held where staff have the opportunity to talk about their experiences working at the Trust.

Highlighting this achievement, DBTH is the only organisation to achieve this accreditation during the pandemic which began in March 2020.

The Trust’s extensive health and wellbeing programme looks after both the physical and mental wellbeing of staff. The Trusts Employee Assistance Programme facilitated by Vivup, offers 24/7 support for all wellbeing needs providing confidential emotional and psychological support for staff. Health professionals also have access to a range of programmes including: Physiotherapy service for staff with any musculoskeletal issues; An on-site Reiki practitioner who can support colleagues with relaxation and can reduce stress and anxiety; A range of complimentary therapies provided by Aurora Wellbeing charity including massages and reflexology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Barnard and staff

The ‘Know Your Numbers’ regular health checks including weight management and blood pressure checks.

Staff at DBTH also have access to a range of free wellbeing apps, self-help books, and a vast variety of other services that are all provided for support via the organisation’s internal website.

One very successful initiative set up during the pandemic was the Talk, Listen, Care service (TLC). This service was a check in service offered to all staff who were absent from work, offering support and even delivering groceries to staff who were asked to isolate or shield, and who lived alone.

Karen Barnard, Director of People and Organisational Development at DBTH, commented on the Trust receiving this award. She said: “Ensuring the happiness and health of our staff here at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is something we take great pride in. We aim to not only support them in being physically healthy, but also mentally.

“Winning this award is a reflection on the fantastic work that the Health and Wellbeing team do here, and I want to pass on my congratulations to everyone who made this possible. Next year we will be aiming to go one further and achieve the gold award as we are always trying to do more for our staff.”

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “Well done to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals on this fantastic achievement, particularly during the challenges of the pandemic and current pressures on services and staff.

“I would like to recognise the commitment and enthusiasm from DBTH to complete and achieve the silver award in such a short space of time and in view of other pressures, and commend them for their hard work and everything they do for the health and wellbeing of their staff and patients.

“With their continued hard work and commitment, it will be great to see them going for gold next year.”