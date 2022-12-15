Hospitals sites across the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) switched-on their Christmas star illuminations as part of the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign.

The campaign, run by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity, sees Christmas stars sponsored by individuals, families, and local companies each year.

The stars, of varying sizes and prices, are placed on the exterior of the hospital buildings to shine brightly throughout the festive period.

The illuminations were placed across all three hospital sites: Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital.

Choirs performed at two sites, with St Anne’s Church Youth Choir singing at Bassetlaw Hospital and Harmonix Choir at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, adding some festive cheer before the illuminations were switched on.

Speaking at the DRI event, Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive, said: “This year, there are 40-star lights across all three of our hospitals.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the help of the community and we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported our charity.

“We would also like to thank the families who have supported us through our virtual stars, helping us raise an additional £325 towards the appeal.

"Alongside our main star lights, there were additional stars projected onto our hospitals, representing our virtual star map, which you can view here: https://visufund.com/our-shining-stars-2022.

“Our Shining Stars has raised over £60,000 in the past two years, which has helped bring some much-needed festive cheer to patients, staff, and visitors of our hospitals.

“It is also an opportunity to help us recognise our ‘shining stars’ and remember those who are no longer with us.

“As a result of the appeal, we have funded a range of projects including a bereavement suite for our emergency department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, our wonderful therapy huskies to support staff wellbeing and aid our patient’s recovery, improvements to our ward environments and equipment to help us enhance patient experience such as TV’s and radios.”

To sponsor a star, visit the Charity website at this link: http://dbthcharity.co.uk/our-shining-stars/

Interested in fundraising? Visit the charity website at the following address to find out more: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/fundraise-for-us/

