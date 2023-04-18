Hospital Trust launches new nursing role to support families with early pregnancy loss

Early pregnancy loss is a heart-breaking experience which affects one in eight families in the UK. The EPL Nurse role will be covered one day per week by three specialist nurses who will work closely with patients and their families affected by early pregnancy loss up to 16 weeks, offering compassionate and empathetic care throughout their grief journey.

This will include signposting women and their families to emotional support and counselling, as well as practical advice and information on available services and resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EPL Nurses will work closely with other healthcare professionals, including the Trust’s Bereavement Midwives to ensure a coordinated and supportive approach to care. This service is expected to make a significant difference to patients and their families, strengthening their support network and providing them with the guidance they need during this challenging time.

Paula Fores, one of three new Early Pregnancy Loss Nurses at DBTH

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at DBTH, said: “Early pregnancy loss can be a devastating experience for women and their partners, and it is important that they receive the right support at this difficult time. The new Early Pregnancy Loss Nurse role will provide a dedicated point of contact for patients and their families and will ensure that they receive the care and support they need. We are proud at DBTH to be leading the way in this area of care."

In expressing their support for the new role, Fiona Gilroy-Simpson, Chair of The Maternity Voices Partnership said: “We are hugely supportive of this important new role which will no doubt be a positive change that will help many local families going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new role is part of DBTH's wider commitment to improving care and support for patients who experience early pregnancy loss. In 2022, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity launched the Serenity Appeal, a fundraising initiative to provide a specialist bereavement suite on the maternity ward. The Serenity Suite will be a purpose-built suite away from the hustle and bustle of the main labour ward, where families can spend time together in a safe and private space to grieve the loss of their baby with loved ones and the support of the Trust’s dedicated Bereavement Midwives.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity are grateful for the generosity of those who have supported the Serenity Appeal so far, which to date has raised over £130,000 with donations from individuals, businesses and community groups. Most recently, the Lions Clubs of Tickhill & District and Thorne Rural made a significant donation to support the appeal, pledging a total of £33,475.58 to help fund the purpose-built suite. This generous donation will help to make improvements to maternity facilities and offer a more comforting experience to families going through such a tragedy.