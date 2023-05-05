It now means patients and staff will find it much easier if they decide to quit the habit and if they don’t, there is more support to help them stay smoke free while in hospital.

Chief Executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) Toby Lewis and Chair Kathryn Lavery signed the relaunched pledge recently.

Emma Hillitt, who leads on the Smokefree initiative at RDaSH, said: “The pledge is designed to be a visible way for RDaSH and other NHS organisations to show our commitment to helping smokers to quit. It also shows our commitment to providing smokefree environments which can help patients and colleagues to break the habit.”

Pictured is, from the left, Toby Lewis, RDaSH Chief Executive, and Kathryn Lavery, RDaSH Chair, signing the Smokefree pledge

In signing the NHS Smokefree Pledge organisations commit to reduce the harm caused by tobacco through implementing comprehensive Smokefree policies. At RDaSH support includes 12 weeks of free behaviour change support and nicotine replacement therapy for any staff, inpatient or community patient.