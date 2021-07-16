Hospital parking charges reintroduced in Doncaster as Covid restrictions ease

From July 19, parking charges will be reintroduced across Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust sites as all Government coronavirus restrictions end on so-called Freedom Day.

﻿There will be a one week’s grace period which will end on 26 July.

A spokesman said: “With the reintroduction of parking charges, you are still able to park on-site by paying the appropriate fees.

Hospital visitors are being urged to use the Park and Ride facility off Leger Way.

“Alternatively you may use the Park and Ride at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, or make use off-site spaces near to our sites – but please ensure you are respectful to neighbours, leaving clear access to driveways and so on.

The Park and Ride is situated opposite Doncaster Racecourse on Leger Way and can also be accessed from Town Moor Avenue. The designated car park for this facility is to the far end near to Whitby’s fish and chip restaurant.

A shuttle service is available for hospital staff, patients and visitors and runs between the Park and Ride facility on Leger Way and South Block Outpatients near to Gate 6 of Doncaster Royal Infirmary. The shuttle operates Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays) between 5.50am and 10.00pm.

This service costs 50p per journey for patients and visitors – staff ride for free just show your NHS badge.

The bus journey normally takes between five and seven minutes. Please allow adequate time to park your vehicle and ride up to the hospital in good time for your appointment. Hospital Security staff are on duty at the Park and Ride car park during operating hours.

Please note, as per current COVID-19 restrictions, all users of the shuttle will be asked to wear an appropriate face covering unless medically exempt.

The current and temporary pick-up and drop-off point at Doncaster Royal Infirmary is outside South Block.

The spokesman added: “There is ample room for your vehicle in this car park. Please can we remind visitors, patients and staff to park within the marked bays.