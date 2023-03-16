Hospital charity campaign funds specialist scanner improving ‘dignified’ care for those suffering baby loss

The specialist piece of kit was purchased with funds from the Serenity Appeal, a campaign by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity to improve maternity bereavement services across the Trust.

Hayley Milner, Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (EPAU) Sister and Nurse Specialist, explained how currently, when patients receive their ultrasound, they have a long and nerve-wracking walk from the EPAU to the waiting area of the scan department.

They must then sit with others who are pregnant as they await potentially distressing news.

The new scanner

She said: “Patients have told us it feels like they’re walking forever.”

Introducing the scanner has made a real difference because it keeps everything under one roof, improves rapport with patients in their vulnerable state and ensures they are dealt with by the same, familiar healthcare provider throughout, Hayley explained.

She said “It’s like a one-stop service.”

Explaining the impact the new piece of tech has already had, Hayley said: “We had one person who had already been seen by us for a previous miscarriage and she was extremely nervous.

“She was petrified of the walk to the scan department and sitting in the waiting area with other pregnant women but was so thankful and relieved that she didn’t have to do that.”

The nurse of 12 years received specialist training at Sheffield Hallam University in order to operate the new piece of equipment.

Now, if a patient receives bad news, they can go directly into the counselling rooms for information and support, rather than having to be out and about in front of other pregnant people whilst in a state of shock and upset.

The Serenity Appeal aims to raise £150,000 to improve bereavement services across the Trust’s three hospital sites: Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital.

To date, the appeal has raised just short of £130,000 through the amazing contributions and fundraising efforts of local supporters, community groups, corporate partners and fellow charities.