Representatives from St John’s Hospice in Balby will take the Health Bus to Clock Corner in Doncaster City Centre from 10am to 3pm.

Anyone with a life-limiting illness, their families and friends, or anyone with a question about Hospice care and the services provided are invited to jump on board.

Hospice Service Manager Sam Edwards said: “There are so many myths and misconceptions about hospice care. People often think it’s just a place where patients go to die.

Hop on the bus to hear more about Doncaster hospice services.

“When in fact, patients come into the Hospice for a variety of reasons including assessment and review of complex symptoms, medication control and will often return home upon discharge. We also provide services that aim to improve patients’ quality of life in our Day Therapy Unit.”

She added: “Please come along and learn about all we have to offer for example our inpatient care, day therapy services, specialist community palliative care, counselling and cancer information and support – as well as having an opportunity to ask questions and talk to our team.”

Members of the Hospice fundraising team will also be on hand to provide information on how local people can get involved in fundraising activities and will be launching their ‘Care for a Cuppa’ coffee morning campaign.