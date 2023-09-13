Hop on the bus for cancer support in Doncaster
The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service, run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will be on the health bus at Clock Corner in Doncaster City Centre from 9.30am until 3.30pm.
Anyone with cancer, their families and friends, or anyone with a question about cancer and the services and support on offer are invited to jump on board.
The event is part of Macmillan Coffee Morning Week and the team will be joined by teams from other organisations who all have the same aim – to help those with cancer.
On average, around 1,940 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Doncaster, but thanks to the fantastic support and generosity of the public through events like Coffee Morning, Macmillan can continue to be there for them.
Jo O’Marr, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service Lead, said: “If you have a cancer diagnosis, or you are family and friends of someone who has cancer and you’ve a question, please call in and see us.
“We will be with a range of partner organisations and can offer support around the diagnosis, the support on offer including financial, and much more.”
If you would like to sign up to host a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 29th September (or any day you like), or find a coffee morning near you, visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/