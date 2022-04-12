A total of 438 patients in the area began treatment, which exceeded the target set for the region by NHS England.

The South Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and North Derbyshire Hepatitis C Operational Delivery Network was the best performing of all the regions nationally, a feat made more impressive by the fact it was achieved during the coronavirus pandemic.

South Yorkshire is on course to eliminate hepatitis C by 2025

Dr Ben Stone, consultant in infectious diseases and ODN clinical lead, said: “This is a phenomenal achievement, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Yorkshire is now well on track to achieve hepatitis C elimination by NHS England’s 2025 target date.”

It has been achieved by a regionwide team of medical experts and volunteers working collaboratively across a range of settings including hospitals, prisons and homeless hostels.

Hepatitis C can be easily diagnosed with a blood or finger prick test.

Anyone with hepatitis C infection can be referred to the South Yorkshire team via case finder [email protected]