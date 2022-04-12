Hepatitis C in South Yorkshire could be eliminated by 2025, as more than 400 patients start treatment
Hepatitis C could be eliminated in South Yorkshire by 2025 after more than 400 patients started treatment for the infection in the last year.
A total of 438 patients in the area began treatment, which exceeded the target set for the region by NHS England.
The South Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and North Derbyshire Hepatitis C Operational Delivery Network was the best performing of all the regions nationally, a feat made more impressive by the fact it was achieved during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Ben Stone, consultant in infectious diseases and ODN clinical lead, said: “This is a phenomenal achievement, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“South Yorkshire is now well on track to achieve hepatitis C elimination by NHS England’s 2025 target date.”
It has been achieved by a regionwide team of medical experts and volunteers working collaboratively across a range of settings including hospitals, prisons and homeless hostels.
Hepatitis C can be easily diagnosed with a blood or finger prick test.