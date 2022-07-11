Help shape dementia services in Doncaster

Healthwatch will produce a report that will represent the public voice around what is working well and what, if anything, could be improved in future.

If you have dementia or someone you know has or had dementia, Healthwatch would like to hear your views.

Here are a number of ways in which you can do this:

Man living With dementia

 They have a survey that you can find on their website https://www.healthwatchdoncaster.org.uk/news/2022-07-11/help-shape-dementia-

services-doncaster (you can ask for a paper copy).

 They can talk to you over the phone, on video call or in person

 They’ll be talking with people in support groups and services early July and August.

If you attend a group or get support from somewhere and would like them to go along, let them know.