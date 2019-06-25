Health workers join Doncaster mum to spread word about how to avoid deadly virus

Kayleigh Menzies, 30, of New Edlington, gave birth to daughter Justice seven months ago, but just weeks before discovered her baby had health complications due to Cytomegalovirus (CMV).

Justice was born with visual impairment, cerebral palsy, deafness, seizures and a range of other conditions due to Kayleigh contracting the virus during her pregnancy. The family is now supported by a range of health workers, including Health Visitors from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), staff from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Portage staff from Doncaster Council.

Kayleigh and partner Luke, 31, want to raise the profile of the virus during CMV awareness month as simple hygiene measures can reduce the risk of catching it.

“I fell ill while I was pregnant,” said Kayleigh. “When I was 29 weeks pregnant I went to hospital and I was told my baby was small. Two weeks later I had a scan to be told there was fluid on my baby’s brain.

“I was sent to see a consultant in Sheffield who specialises in birth defects and was scanned again. It went quiet in the room, my baby had haemorrhaged in her head and I was told that it was due to an infection. I was 33 weeks pregnant. I agreed to an amniocenteses test and that confirmed the CMV virus to which I’d previously tested negative twice for.

“I was told our baby would have health problems and she has,” added Kayleigh. “My baby’s life is now limited because of the virus. I don’t want other people to go through this and want to make other women aware of CMV, the risks and complications.” Health workers say the best way to reduce the risk of catching CMV during pregnancy is with simple hygiene measures including washing hands using soap and hot water, especially after changing nappies, feeding young children or wiping their nose; by regularly washing toys or other items that get young children's saliva or urine on them and by avoiding sharing food, cutlery, drinking glasses or dummies with young children.

The first time someone gets CMV, the symptoms are flu-like including a high temperature of 38C or more, aching muscles, tiredness, feeling sick, sore throat or swollen glands. Other people don’t have any symptoms.

“I may have simply drunk from a cup that another child has used,” said Kayleigh, and now all the family has to adapt to cater for Justice’s needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...