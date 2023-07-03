The five, who all work for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), are Kathryn Bebb, Service Manager for Planned Community Nursing in Doncaster; Taiwo Falope, staff nurse from Rotherham; Carolina Gonzalez, Specialist Pharmacist, Doncaster; Funmbi Okunade, Ward Sister, at Great Oaks in Scunthorpe, and Meagan McNaney, Associate Nurse Director from Rotherham.

They will be among the special guests at a multi-faith service being held in Westminster Abbey on Wednesday 5 July.

NHS England is hosting the event for NHS staff, volunteers and partners to commemorate 75 years to the day that Aneurin Bevan, the then Health Secretary, launched the NHS in Manchester.

Toby Lewis who is the Chief Executive for RDaSH

Toby Lewis who is the Chief Executive for RDaSH, said:” I am so proud that we have five colleagues heading to London to join in the NHS 75th birthday celebrations.

“It is brilliant that our frontline staff have been chosen to attend such a special event,” added Toby. “All of our staff put our patients at the heart of everything that they do and provide the best care possible day in day out. I’m so pleased that some of our RDaSH team will be at Westminster Abbey on this very special day.